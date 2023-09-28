F&M Bank unveils new website, showcasing commitment to clients, innovation & community Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — F&M Bank recently announced the launch of its new website, designed to enhance the online banking experience for its clients.

The unveiling of F&M Bank’s new website comes on the heels of a successful mobile app and online banking upgrade last year, which set the stage for a seamless user experience for its clients. The mobile app and online banking has given clients the flexibility to securely manage their finances anytime, anywhere — with the same service online that they receive in person.

The centerpiece of the website’s redesign is its effortless accessibility. Clients will find it easier locate the information they need, whether it’s about the bank’s wide range of financial services, helpful resources or updates on community engagement. F&M Bank also crafted the new layout to seamlessly adapt to different devices, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience across platforms.

“We view technology as a means to connect with our community and enrich our clients’ lives,” F&M Bank Chairman and CEO Steve Fisher said. “Our new website serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving our clients’ banking experiences, while showcasing the unique bond we share with the communities we serve.”

As a local bank with a tradition of community service, the new website showcases F&M Bank’s community efforts through the dedicated Community Connection page. The page will share some of F&M’s favorite stories about some of its favorite people, places and partners.

Beyond serving its clients, F&M Bank recognizes its responsibility to educate and empower everyone it can. The new website’s Security Center and Educational Resources pages provide a wealth of information that offer valuable insights into financial security and wellness.