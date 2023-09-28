Dunbar School Alumni Association Inc. inducts latest class into Sports Hall of Fame Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — During a celebration earlier this month, the Dunbar School Alumni Association Inc. enshrined its second class of Sports Hall of Fame inductees into history.

Nearly 200 people were in attendance to honor the latest Hall of Famers from the former East Spencer school, where Black students received an education during segregation.

The first class of inductees featured members of the 1959 state-champion basketball team, but this year’s crop of athletes spanned several sports.

Dunbar School Alumni Association Inc. President Margaret Jones described recognizing those athletes as important in multiple ways.

“It’s a fundraiser to provide scholarships to college students as well as to perpetuate the history of our schools,” Jones said. “Those are our major focuses for having this event.”

However, the other focus is to share the history of Dunbar sports, the legacies those athletes left behind and the lives they would go on to create.

“These men and women became far more than just athletes as they found success in other aspects of their lives, becoming multi-millionaires who worked hard,” Jones said. “Others joined the military, the ranks of law enforcement, the field of education and their local government.”

Inductee Raymond Peter Brown started his own business. Dr. Jewell Witherspoon Holland has been an educator in numerous school systems.

Calvin Lewis Jackson, Jimmy McCullough and Raymond McDaniel served their country overseas in various conflicts, including the Vietnam War.

Several inductees would carve out roles for themselves in Rowan County.

John Noble became a captain at the East Spencer Fire Department before being elected as an East Spencer councilman. Brenda Stout Venning was the first Black employee in the clerical Departments of Administration and the emergency room at Rowan Regional Hospital, now known as Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Others went on to play professional sports, such as Romus Morris Jeffries. After playing at Livingstone College, Jeffries made it to the highest level of professional football, suiting up for the Buffalo Bills.

Jones remarked that of all the success they found on the fields and courts for Dunbar, it was what they did after that truly carried on the legacy.

During the reception, former NFL player and Salisbury High School alumnus Romar Morris served as the guest speaker.

“I asked Morris to come because he is from Salisbury, “Jones said. “He was an NFL player, and I thought that he would be consistent with our theme and our purpose.”

Jones found Morris’ decision to return to his hometown to offer a development academy for young children heartwarming.

“As an NFL player, he could have gone anywhere in the United States with his talents, but he decided to bring those talents back here to help local youth,” Jones said

During his presentation, Morris discussed the challenges and the successes of his playing days.

“He said the most important thing was giving his life to Jesus Christ,” Jones said. “One of his other successes was the Romar Morris Academy (a local program he started here after retiring from professional football.)

Jones was honored to be part of the effort to recognize the men and women of Dunbar School who defined its role in East Spencer and who continue to shine the Tigers’ light in the world.

