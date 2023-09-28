CNN Top 10 Hero to speak at October PIP breakfast Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that CNN Top Hero Nora Spencer will speak at the Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, located at 728 Klumac Road. The October Power in Partnership is being sponsored by Gegorek & Associates, La Alcancia, and Mean Mug Coffee.

Spencer is a native of Rowan County and graduated from West Rowan High School. She is Founder and CEO of Hope Renovations, is on a mission to empower underemployed women into the construction trades while helping older adults access the repairs and renovations they need to stay in their homes as they age. After a 15-year career in corporate human resources and recruiting, she (a self-taught remodeler) decided to switch directions to pursue a master’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a focus on social entrepreneurship. In summer 2020, in the middle of the COVID pandemic, she combined her workforce development expertise, her experience in the construction industry, and her passion for women’s empowerment to launch Hope, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2023-24 season are: Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 16, March 21, April 18 and May 16. The chamber’s popular power card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The chamber’s breakfast series has over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a power card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 17, by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the chamber for reservations at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com