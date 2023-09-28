Join the Spencer Woman’s Club in an act of compassion on National Day of Service Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SPENCER — The Spencer Woman’s Club is extending an invitation to the entire community to join in for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ inaugural National Day of Service (NDS). This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s NDS theme is “Food Insecurity,” and the club’s purpose is to raise public awareness and to provide food resources to residents and families in their communities.

The club asks for prayers and non-perishable food for the little blessings box located at the community garden on 2nd Street. Pastor Steve Combs of Central United Methodist Church and Lee Robinson of Spencer Presbyterian Church will offer blessings over the little blessings box and the community.

Blessing boxes are a symbol of goodwill, serving as honor system food pantries where individuals facing hardship can find non-perishable food items. Much like the concept of little free libraries, these blessing boxes are diligently stocked by both community groups and individuals. The beauty of this initiative lies in its reciprocity; individuals in need can take what they require and those with a surplus are encouraged to contribute to the box, ensuring the cycle of giving continues.

To facilitate this compassionate effort, the Spencer Woman’s Club is collaborating with local churches and the wider community to provide essential groceries. These provisions will be stored at the pantry of the town’s beloved Italian restaurant, Pinocchio’s, a heartfelt gesture from Amy Ray, and her husband Anthony, the restaurant’s owners. Amy has agreed to replenish the Blessings Box whenever its supplies run low, ensuring that no one in the community goes without.

According to new club member Christina Bues, “The inaugural GFWC National Day of Service presents a wonderful occasion for our club members to showcase their passion for volunteering and bringing our community together.”

For further information or to help, contact Beth Morris Nance at bethmnance@gmail.com or 704-239-3729.

The Spencer Woman’s Club recently celebrated its 80th year of community service. The club, which meets monthly, is a dedicated group of community members committed to making positive changes in Spencer and surrounding areas. The club actively engages in community service projects, providing support and assistance to those in need and fostering a strong sense of togetherness among residents.