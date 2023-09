D1 College football: Scores, standings, schedules Published 12:57 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1562 1

2. Michigan (1) 4-0 1445 2

3. Texas (2) 4-0 1401 3

4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1370 6

5. Florida St. (3) 4-0 1366 4

6. Penn St. 4-0 1244 7

7. Washington (1) 4-0 1228 8

8. Southern Cal 4-0 1169 5

9. Oregon 4-0 1076 10

10. Utah 4-0 981 11

11. Notre Dame 4-1 904 9

12. Alabama 3-1 862 13

13. LSU 3-1 813 12

14. Oklahoma 4-0 716 16

15. North Carolina 4-0 659 17

16. Washington St. 4-0 652 21

17. Duke 4-0 648 18

18. Miami 4-0 523 20

19. Oregon St. 3-1 366 14

20. Mississippi 3-1 349 15

21. Tennessee 3-1 260 23

22. Florida 3-1 220 25

23. Missouri 4-0 197 –

24. Kansas 4-0 132 –

25. Fresno St. 4-0 64 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

Top 25 schedule

Friday, Sept. 29

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon

No. 7 Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., 7 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky, Noon

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Fresno St. vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Schedule

Thursday, September 28

SOUTH

Middle Tennessee (1-3) at W. Kentucky (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Temple (2-2) at Tulsa (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Sam Houston St. (0-3), 8 p.m.

Friday, September 29

EAST

Columbia (1-1) at Princeton (1-1), 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Louisville (4-0) at NC State (3-1), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana Tech (2-3) at UTEP (1-4), 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

Utah (4-0) at Oregon St. (3-1), 9 p.m.

Cincinnati (2-2) at BYU (3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

EAST

CCSU (1-2) at Brown (1-1), Noon

Howard (1-2) at Robert Morris (2-2), Noon

Stetson (2-2) at Marist (1-2), Noon

Duquesne (1-2) at LIU Brooklyn (0-3), Noon

Utah St. (1-3) at Uconn (0-4), Noon

Clemson (2-2) at Syracuse (4-0), Noon

Morgan St. (1-3) at Yale (0-2), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-4) at Stonehill (2-2), 1 p.m.

Merrimack (1-3) at Sacred Heart (1-3), 1 p.m.

Bryant (2-2) at Rhode Island (2-2), 1 p.m.

Dartmouth (1-1) at Penn (2-0), 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg (0-3) at Delaware St. (0-4), 1 p.m.

Lehigh (1-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (1-3), 1 p.m.

Virginia (0-4) at Boston College (1-3), 2 p.m.

Colgate (0-4) at Cornell (2-0), 2 p.m.

Fordham (3-1) at Georgetown (2-2), 2 p.m.

Towson (1-3) at New Hampshire (2-2), 3 p.m.

Indiana (2-2) at Maryland (4-0), 3:30 p.m.

Villanova (3-1) at Albany (NY) (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Wagner (2-2) at Rutgers (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion (2-2) at Marshall (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook (0-4) at Maine (0-4), 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. (2-2) at Umass (1-4), 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell (1-2) at Lafayette (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

South Florida (2-2) at Navy (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (3-1) vs. Harvard (2-0) at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

SOUTH

UAB (1-3) at Tulane (3-1), Noon

South Alabama (2-2) at James Madison (4-0), Noon

Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0), Noon

San Diego (1-3) at Davidson (2-2), Noon

ETSU (1-2) at Samford (1-3), 1 p.m.

NC A&T (0-3) at Norfolk St. (2-2), 2 p.m.

Hampton (2-1) at Richmond (2-2), 2 p.m.

W. Carolina (3-1) at The Citadel (0-4), 2 p.m.

William & Mary (4-0) at Elon (2-2), 2 p.m.

Drake (0-3) at Morehead St. (1-2), 2 p.m.

Tuskegee (0-0) at Alabama A&M (2-2), 3 p.m.

Georgia (4-0) at Auburn (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Baylor (1-3) at UCF (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. (3-1) at SE Louisiana (0-4), 4 p.m.

Boise St. (2-2) at Memphis (3-1), 4 p.m.

Campbell (2-2) at NC Central (3-1), 4 p.m.

VMI (2-2) at Mercer (2-2), 4 p.m.

Missouri (4-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3), 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. (1-3) at Alabama St. (1-2), 6 p.m.

Chattanooga (3-1) at Wofford (0-4), 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (1-3) at Charleston Southern (1-3), 6 p.m.

LSU (3-1) at Mississippi (3-1), 6 p.m.

E. Illinois (3-1) at Northwestern St. (0-3), 7 p.m.

Texas State (3-1) at Southern Miss. (1-3), 7 p.m.

Florida A&M (3-1) at MVSU (0-3), 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (2-2) at Georgia Southern (3-1), 7 p.m.

Indiana St. (0-3) at Murray St. (1-2), 7 p.m.

Troy (2-2) at Georgia St. (4-0), 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. (2-1) at UT Martin (3-1), 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-3) at North Alabama (2-3), 7 p.m.

South Carolina (2-2) at Tennessee (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (4-1) at Duke (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (2-1), 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh (1-3) at Virginia Tech (1-3), 8 p.m.

Nicholls (0-3) at McNeese St. (0-4), 8 p.m.

Alabama (3-1) at Mississippi St. (2-2), 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Penn St. (4-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) at Minnesota (2-2), Noon

Buffalo (0-4) at Akron (1-3), Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) (2-2) at Dayton (2-2), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian (2-1) at Butler (3-1), 1 p.m.

E. Michigan (2-2) at Cent. Michigan (2-2), 1:30 p.m.

SW Minnesota (0-0) at Valparaiso (0-3), 2 p.m.

South Dakota (2-1) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. (2-1) at N. Iowa (1-2), 2 p.m.

Austin Peay (2-2) at Lindenwood (Mo.) (2-2), 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (3-1) at Kent St. (1-3), 2:30 p.m.

North Dakota (2-1) at S. Dakota St. (3-0), 3 p.m.

Illinois (2-2) at Purdue (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Michigan (4-0) at Nebraska (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois (1-3) at Toledo (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. (1-3) at W. Michigan (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. (1-2) at S. Illinois (3-0), 5 p.m.

Michigan St. (2-2) at Iowa (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas (2-2) vs. Texas A&M (3-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Lincoln University (CA) (0-2) at Texas Southern (0-4), 3 p.m.

Houston (2-2) at Texas Tech (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Kansas (4-0) at Texas (4-0), 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. (1-2) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-3), 5 p.m.

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian (2-2) at North Texas (1-2), 7 p.m.

East Carolina (1-3) at Rice (2-2), 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce (0-3) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7 p.m.

Prairie View (2-2) vs. Grambling St. (2-2) at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Lamar (1-3) at Houston Christian (2-2), 7 p.m.

Charlotte (1-3) at SMU (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (3-1), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Southern Cal (4-0) at Colorado (3-1), Noon

Weber St. (2-2) at N. Colorado (0-4), 3 p.m.

Arizona St. (1-3) at California (2-2), 3 p.m.

Hawaii (2-3) at UNLV (3-1), 4 p.m.

Idaho (3-1) at E. Washington (2-2), 4 p.m.

Idaho St. (1-3) at Montana (3-1), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (2-2) at Wyoming (3-1), 4 p.m.

Portland St. (2-2) at Montana St. (3-1), 4 p.m.

Oregon (4-0) at Stanford (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Utah Tech (1-3) at Colorado St. (1-2), 7 p.m.

UC Davis (2-2) at Cal Poly (2-2), 8 p.m.

San Diego St. (2-3) at Air Force (4-0), 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (2-2) at S. Utah (1-3), 8 p.m.

N. Arizona (1-3) at Sacramento St. (3-1), 9 p.m.

Washington (4-0) at Arizona (3-1), 10 p.m.

Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (4-0), 10:30 p.m.

ACC

Overall ACC

Florida State 4-0 2-0

Louisville 4-0 2-0

North Carolina 4-0 1-0

Duke 4-0 1-0

NC State 3-1 1-0

Georgia Tech 2-2 1-1

Miami 4-0 0-0

Syracuse 4-0 0-0

Virginia Tech 1-3 0-0

Wake Forest 3-1 0-1

Pittsburgh 1-3 0-1

Virginia 0-4 0-1

Clemson 2-2 0-2

Boston College 1-3 0-2

Friday’s scores

NC State 24, Virginia 21

Saturday’s scores

Florida St. 31, Clemson 24, OT

Syracuse 29, Army 16

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Miami 41, Temple 7

North Carolina 41, Pittsburgh 24

Duke 41, Uconn 7

Louisville 56, Boston College 28

Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 16

Friday’s games

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday’s games

Clemson at Syracuse, Noon, ABC

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m., CW

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dane at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

SEC

East Overall SEC

Kentucky 4-0 1-0

Georgia 4-0 1-0

Florida 3-1 1-0

South Carolina 2-2 1-1

Missouri 4-0 0-0

Tennessee 3-1 0-1

Vanderbilt 2-2 0-1

West Overall SEC

LSU 3-1 2-0

Alabama 3-1 1-0

Texas A&M 3-1 1-0

Ole Miss 3-1 0-1

Auburn 3-1 0-1

Arkansas 2-2 0-1

Mississippi State 2-2 0-2

Saturday’s scores

Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10

Florida 22, Charlotte 7

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28

LSU 34, Arkansas 31

South Carolina 37, Mississippi St. 30

Tennessee 45, UTSA 14

Georgia 49, UAB 21

Missouri 34, Memphis 27

Saturday’s games

Florida at Kentucky, Noon, ESPN

Texas A&M ar Arkansas, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sun Belt

East Overall SBC

Georgia State 4-0 1-0

James Madison 4-0 1-0

Old Dominion 2-2 1-0

Marshall 3-0 0-0

Georgia Southern 3-1 0-0

Appalachian State 2-2 0-0

Coastal Carolina 2-2 0-1

West Overall SBC

Arkansas State 2-2 1-0

Texas State 3-1 0-0

UL Monroe 2-1 0-0

South Alabama 2-2 0-0

Louisiana 3-1 0-1

Troy 2-2 0-1

Southern Miss 1-3 0-1

Saturday’s scores

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Louisiana 45, Buffalo 38

Cent. Michigan 34, South Alabama 30

Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24

Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3

Arkansas St. 44, Southern Miss. 37

Texas State 35, Nevada 24

James Madison 45, Utah St. 38

Wyoming 22, Appalachian St. 19

Old Dominion 10, Texas A&M-Commerce 9

Saturday’s games

Louisiana at Minnesota, Noon, BTN

S. Alabama at James Madison, Noon, ESPNU

Arkansas State at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m, NFL NET

Troy at Georgia State, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at UL Monroe, 8 p.m.

American Athletic

Overall AAC

Memphis 3-1 1-0

South Florida 2-2 1-0

SMU 2-2 0-0

Tulane 3-1 0-0

Temple 2-2 0-0

Tulsa 2-2 0-0

UAB 1-3 0-0

Charlotte 1-3 0-0

Florida Atlantic 1-3 0-0

UTSA 1-3 0-0

North Texas 1-2 0-0

East Carolina 1-3 0-0

Rice 2-2 0-1

Navy 1-2 0-1

Saturday’s scores

Florida 22, Charlotte 7

Miami 41, Temple 7

Georgia 49, UAB 21

South Florida 42, Rice 29

Tennessee 45, UTSA 14

Tulane 36, Nicholls 7

Missouri 34, Memphis 27

Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14

TCU 34, SMU 17

Illinois 23, Florida Atlantic 17

East Carolina 44, Gardner-Webb 0

Thursday’s games

Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday’s games

UAB at Tulane, Noon, ESPN2

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Boise State at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2

East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU