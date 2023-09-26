State budget includes $39 million in allocations for Rowan County Published 12:06 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

RALEIGH — On Friday, the North Carolina General Assembly voted the 2023 state budget into law. Within that budget are multiple allocations for municipalities, county governments, schools and non-profit organizations from all across the state.

Releases from Sen. Carl Ford and Rep. Harry Warren detailed where the $39 million Rowan County received would be headed. Much of that money is going to departments of the municipal and county governments, but some non-profit organizations and local colleges received allocations as well.

Of that $39 million, $13.775 million of it went to the governments of the county’s municipalities. Salisbury received $10 million for projects and equipment for the fire department and law enforcement. East Spencer received $2 million for a town administrative buildings complex. China Grove received $1.175 million for downtown revitalization and other projects. Cooleemee received $500,000 for a community center. Finally, Landis received $100,000 for downtown revitalization.

Several county emergency departments also received funding from the state budget. The sheriff’s office received $720,000 for equipment. The Rowan County Rescue Squad received $150,000. For fire departments, Bostian Heights received $100,000, Scots-Irish received $100,000 and Pooletown received $400,000.

For local colleges, Catawba College received $2 million for a Newman Park revitalization and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College received $5.5 million for a north campus sewer, infrastructure and parking project.

Local non-profits also received money in this year’s state budget. Life Choices Rowan received $250,000 for a pregnancy support center while Saving Grace Farm received $100,000 for a larger permanent facility. HG High Road, Inc received $100,000 to put towards the Veterans Social Center and the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County received $100,000 for a free healthcare clinic.

In other allocations, Mid-Carolina Regional Airport received $8.4 million in order to build a parallel taxiway and the N.C. Transportation Museum received $5 million to assist with infrastructure costs.