Letters to the Editor: Sept. 26 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Elisabeth’s departure is a loss

I am so saddened to learn that Elisabeth Strillacci is leaving the Salisbury Post.

Having joined the paper just 20 months ago, and assuming the news editor’s job a mere three months ago, her impact on the quality of the production is incalculable. It has been so clear to all us readers how much she cared about our community by expanding local coverage, providing balanced viewpoints, and demanding truth and accuracy not only from herself and the reporters she supervised but also, I believe, in a veiled suggestion in her Sunday departure column, from those of us who occasionally contribute articles ourselves.

Managing all this with the limited staff so typical of small town newspapers is no easy task. Thank you, Elisabeth, for bringing the professionalism, integrity, intelligence and compassion that mark the best in journalism to our little paper.

We are so lucky you came to us, and we must trust the proud legacy you leave will be carried on by your capable staff. And while you may not be running the show any more, I will continue to savor your Sunday submissions — always wise, witty, and poignant.

— Mary James,

Salisbury

Elisabeth’s leadership helped make the Post positive and refreshing

This is a letter to say how distressed I am to hear the news that Elizabeth Strillacci is leaving as editor of the Salisbury Post. She has done such an amazing job with subtle necessary changes. The front page news is much more positive with refreshing reports instead of crime activities. I’ve have also enjoyed her inner page down-to-earth articles. The whole paper has taken on a new upbeat feel to it in covering all of our surrounding news. It’s been a pleasure to read under her leadership. Let’s hope this trend continues. Thank you so much, Elizabeth.

— Dotty Clement,

Salisbury

Sad to see Elisabeth go

It came as a shock and big disappointment to read that Elisabeth will no longer be editor of the Salisbury Post. Her term here has brought a freshness in local news coverage that the community has needed. She has welcomed contributions from a wide variety of writers and opinions to reflect the diversity of Salisbury and Rowan County. She has managed with a very small team to keep us abreast of the many wonderful things that go on here and introduced us to so many interesting residents and their stories. She has made us laugh and cry with her personal stories about her life and her appreciation of everyday pleasures and inevitable sadness. Her professionalism, her skill and her humanity will be very hard to replicate. I wish the management good fortune in trying to do so. Elisabeth, thank you for all you have done for the community. We will miss your hand at the helm but look forward to hearing from you.

— Nan Lund,

Salisbury