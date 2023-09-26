High school football: Carson’s McBride selected for East-West

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson has been informed that linemen Tristen McBride, who plays on both sides of the ball for the Cougars, has been selected for the East-West All-Star Game.

McBride is 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and also competes in basketball and track and field for the Cougars.

Those selected from the Class of 2024 will compete in the first East-West football game to be played in December. It will be played the week after the NCHSAA state championship games.

Traditionally, the game has been played in July — the last one was held this summer for the Class of 2023 — but it’s been increasingly difficult to get top players, with so many players now reporting to colleges early for summer school.

The East-West game will continue to be played at its traditional home at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.