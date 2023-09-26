“Day Out with Thomas” stays on track despite weather Published 12:10 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

SPENCER — The first official day of fall was Saturday and it sure felt like it. The weather wiped away any memories of summer with steady rain and wind lasting through out the morning. Thankfully, the North Carolina Transportation Museum still carried on with its annual “Day Out with Thomas” event in spite of the dreary climate.

Families from all over the state wore their rain jackets and carried umbrellas on Saturday for an opportunity to actually ride Thomas the Tank Engine, see his friends, and explore the fun games and activities the museum offered all weekend. The day started out with a breakfast with Sir Topham Hatt, then kids could hop on to ride Thomas or his friend Percy down the tracks around the museum.

Besides train rides, people went inside to discover the multitude of antique vehicles the museum has at their disposal. Cornhole, balloon animals, and model train sets were on display for kids to gaze at while they stood next to a decommissioned fire truck. Thomas the Tank Engine story time along with a coloring station kept kids busy all day.

“Day Out with Thomas” had organizations that included the Catawba Science Center, North Carolina Department of Transportation, and North Carolina Operation Lifesaver at the museum to provide information on transit and details on their other programs.

Director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation Marcus Neubacher says these events are responsible for helping support the museum on a year-round basis.

“What we keep of that goes on to the museum for all restorations, building upkeep and general operations,” Neubacher said.

Catheryn Foster’s two-year-old son is a huge fan of Thomas the Tank Engine and she knew that the less than perfect weather couldn’t deter them from making the trip from Thomasville.

“It has been wonderful! Even with the rain we have been able to ride the train first thing,” Foster said. “We’ve gone and seen Sir Topham Hatt and all of the exhibits. It’s been great!”

“Day Out with Thomas” will be taking on place for another weekend from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.