Blotter for Sept. 26: Man allegedly harasses ex-partner by misusing 911 Published 12:04 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

ROCKWELL — Authorities say a Rockwell man used the 911 emergency system to harass an ex-partner after they took out a 50B protective order against him.

Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler said that Christopher James Cook, 42, called 911 on Aug. 15 and said there was a physical domestic disturbance at his ex-partner’s place of residence. The call was placed at 4 a.m.

Cook was arrested on Friday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of the 911 emergency telephone system in relation to the call as well as violation of a 50B protective order and assault on a female. The assault and violation charges stem from private warrants taken out against Cook by the victim.

A 50B protective order is a restraining order that is specifically given to victims of domestic violence.

Cook was previously charged with injury to personal property stemming from an incident on August 3. Trexler said that Cook allegedly used his car to strike the victim’s car and trash can, causing a dent in the victim’s car.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

An assault occurred at the 100 block of Lloyd Street at 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 22.

A larceny occurred at the 900 block of Richard Street at 4:43 a.m. on Sept. 22. The total estimated loss was $220.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at the 2700 block of Statesville Boulevard between 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. The total estimated loss was $11,194.

A larceny occurred at the 700 block of E. Franklin Street between 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 10:04 a.m. on Sept. 22 on Sept. 22. The total estimated loss was $360.

A burglary occurred at the 400 block of W. Franklin Street between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

A larceny occurred at the 400 block of Old Concord Road between 4 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 11:47 a.m. on Sept. 22. The total estimated loss was $10.

A discharging of a firearm occurred at the 400 block of W. 15th Street at 12:08 p.m. on Sept. 22.

A vandalism occurred at the 1400 block of W. Monroe Street between 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 23.

An assault occurred at the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 2 p.m. and 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 23.

A vandalism occurred at the 200 block of S. Ellis Street between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 6 a.m. on Sept. 24.

An automobile theft occurred at the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 8:50 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sept. 24. The total estimated loss of $450.

Joseph Paul Howell, 19, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance and second degree rape on Sept. 22.

Bruce Michael Mallott, 37, was charged with larceny on Sept. 22.

Derrick Lamar Wilkins, 50, was charged with larceny on Sept. 23.

Alexis Nicole Cannon was charged with injury to personal property on Sept. 23.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports