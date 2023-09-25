High school football: Hornets romp at West Davidson Published 2:23 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — As is the case with the weather, there are enough accurate forecasts for football games that people keep making predictions.

Salisbury was projected to win 42-0 at West Davidson on Friday in a Central Carolina Conference game:

The final score: Salisbury 42, West Davidson 0. That’s the equivalent of a meteorologist calling for 6 inches of snow and having 6 inches land on his porch.

It was a mismatch. No surprise there. Salisbury (6-0, 2-0) is undefeated. West Davidson (0-5, 0-1) has yet to win.

There were two instances three minutes apart in the second quarter when Salisbury got sprinters around the left corner and down the sideline, and they easily won footraces with West Davidson’s defense. Speed has killed for a long time in football, and it still does.

Salisbury back Jamal Rule fumbled once, but basically did whatever he wanted to. He had 207 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Deuce Walker had a strong game. He scored on a long run and on a short pass. The Shrine Bowl pick’s eight touches produced 138 yards.

Mike Geter was content to run the offense and didn’t have a knockout night statistically. He did throw the TD pass to Walker, but mostly he handed off to Rule and the backs who followed Rule. The Hornets rushed for 366 yards.

Hez Krider had a rushing TD for the Hornets.

Salisbury held West Davidson, a running team, under 100 rushing yards. Joseph Baker fought for 64 yards on 20 carries. West Davidson had 8 passing yards.

Jaden Warren had two more sacks for the Hornets. Jaylin Graham-Taylor had two tackles for loss. A’Marion Pruitt also had two tackles for loss.

Bennie Howard was credited with causing a fumble. Emmanuel Asare had a fumble recovery.

Salisbury started slowly, with numerous flags. The Hornets’ first possession ended with Salisbury punting on fourth-and-28.

Rule scored the first TD with 2:08 left in the first quarter. Then the Hornets got rolling and led 28-0 by halftime.

It was 42-0 with 5:56 left in the third quarter, and the rest of the game was played with a continuously running clock. There was no more scoring.

The only downside for the Hornets was an injury to receiver/punter/kicker Hank Webb. On the last play of the first quarter, he went up for a pass and landed hard. He was down a long time and was transported from the field.

Offensive lineman Bo Brincefield is the backup kicker and went 5-for-5 on PATs.

The Hornets will play at home next Friday against South Davidson (3-3, 0-2). South Davidson lost 48-21 to Lexington.