College women’s soccer: Rusher scores in Catawba’s latest win Published 7:48 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s powerful women’s soccer team won 5-0 against South Atlantic Conference rival Tusculum on Saturday.

Catawba (7-0, 3-0) is ranked third in Division II and has shut out five opponents.

The Indians have scored 37 goals.

Former Salisbury standout Lillie Rusher, a defender for the Indians, scored her second goal of the season on Saturday. She also had a goal against Newberry.

Madison Henry, a record-setting scorer in her days at South Rowan is a grad student at Catawba after playing at UNC Wilmington. The midfielder has one goal and two assists.

A host of players have scored for Catawba. Sydney Jimmo leads with 11 goals.

Next for Catawba is a Wednesday match at Coker.