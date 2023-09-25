College volleyball: Catawba loses to Bears

HICKORY — Catawba’s volleyball team put up a fight, but lost 3-1 to a strong Lenoir-Rhyne team on Friday.

Lenoir-Rhyne won the South Atlantic Conference match 26-24, 21-25, 26-24 and 28-26.

Catawba (3-6, 1-4) has several local players.

Libero Riley Hill (East Rowan) had 20 digs against the Bears. Defensive specialist Kary Hales (Carson) had nine digs.

Outside hitter Kelcie Love (West Rowan) had five kills and four digs.

Lenoir-Rhyne is coached by former South Rowan star Nicole Barringer.

The Bears have gotten some good play from Leah Hinceman, a 6-foot-1 freshman from East Rowan.

Hinceman has played in seven matches for the Bears (11-4, 5-0).

 

 

