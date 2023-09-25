College volleyball: Hester helps Troy get Sun Belt sweep

Published 6:48 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By Post Sports

Tori Hester

 

From Troy Sports Information

LAFAYETTE, La. – Troy volleyball collected its second win over Louisiana in the confines of the Earl K. Long Gym Friday evening, defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0. The victory marks the Trojans’ best start in Sun Belt Conference play since 2020.

The Trojans (4-8, 2-0 SBC) swept the match in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12.

Amiah Butler racked up 17 kills and five digs.

Tori Hester  (West Rowan) was close behind with 15 kills, three aces and eight digs.

