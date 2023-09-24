Sheriff’s Office and HOPE team partner to offer Narcan vending machine Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Rowan County Public Health’s HOPE team to place Narcan vending machines at the Rowan County Detention Center and Annex. The machines, which are currently available, will provide 24/7 access to Narcan for anyone who enters the building.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the machines will offer Narcan for free to individuals who are released from the jail as well as any friends or families who enter the building.

The HOPE, which stands for harm reduction, outreach, prevention and education, team chose the jail for the vending machines because of the increased chances of overdoses in justice-involved populations. The release cites a study performed by University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the N.C. Department of Public Health that says people recently released from jail are 40 times more likely to die of overdose. Overdose is also the leading cause of death among people released from jail.

Narcan is a non-addictive drug that is used to combat overdoses by restoring the breathing of the person who overdosed. The package that the drug is contained in provides instructions on use as well as resources for treatment and support services.