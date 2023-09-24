Love what you do, no matter how hard it makes the end Published 9:39 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

When I was three years old, sitting on the floor of the den, about to read to my teacher mom, I put aside the first-grade books she wanted me to read, and said I knew she was tired of hearing those, so I’d just read her the newspaper instead.

And I told her then that I wanted to be a newspaper reporter. That or a race car driver.

You notice I’m not on the tracks. Though I suspect David Whisenant may have had the same feelings…have you seen his love of racing?

I have always wanted to be a journalist, and for 56 years, that’s just what I’ve done. (Yeah, there I go telling you my age, just add it up.) There have been good times and challenging times, but I have loved it. And more than anything, I have loved the trust people have placed in me to tell their stories, fairly and honestly. And when I’ve made mistakes, which I certainly have, I own it and do my best to make it right. Because these are people’s life stories; they matter, and should be treated accordingly.

Along the way, there are things I have learned, especially when I became the “cops and courts” reporter and found I had a knack for it.

First, those who commit crimes have families, and they, too, are suffering when a family member commits a crime. They have a story as well, and few, if any, remember to think of them. It takes nothing away from a victim or a victim’s family to listen to the accused’s family. Not to justify the crime in any way, but just to let them know they are heard. Few ever want to be part of the story, but all of them want someone to hear them.

Second, people can get regional, state and national stories from multiple outlets. A hometown paper has one important role — cover local stories that no one else is covering. Go to the meetings, write the personal stories, cover the businesses, attend the events, give residents a place to see themselves and to learn about their town. It’s not about your byline, it’s about the community you cover.

Third, news happens 24/7. If you want a 9-5 job, journalism is not the career for you. It’s also not going to make you wealthy financially, but it will make you wealthy beyond your dreams in the things you learn along the way, and the relationships you develop.

Fourth, say what you mean and mean what you say. People are putting their trust in you to get your facts right, and that you will let them make up their own minds. Which also means cover both sides of the story. Personal feelings do not matter. Tell both sides.

Fifth, if a question occurs to you, ask it, because your readers will. Never, ever, EVER assume. Ask.

Sixth, be patient. People will call when they are angry, they will call when they are hurt, they will call when they are excited, and they will call because they believe you can help. You won’t always be able to, but you can listen patiently and calmly, and most of the time, even if you have to say there is nothing you can do, they will at least know they have been heard.

Seventh, respect deadlines and commitments. Stories fall through, but when you are a reporter and you lose a story, your editor and staff still have to fill that hole, and although a press release will work, it’s not the same. Do your absolute best to get the story in on time, and plan to have backups in case one falls through.

Eighth, check your facts. Let me repeat that. Check your facts. Have documentation to support what you write. If you can’t determine if an allegation is true, hold off until you can, or until you truly have both sides. Trust, but verify.

Ninth, develop a very thick skin. Don’t take personal criticism personally. Establish your barriers that people shouldn’t cross, (mine is when you begin swearing at me), then let people vent as long as they don’t cross them.

Tenth, love what you do and the people you do it with and for. Invest your heart as well as your head. Give it everything you have. Love the towns you cover, care about what happens, and show it. Someday it will be your story someone is telling. Do things like you’d want someone to do it for you.

Which brings me to my last point. If you have done all the above, you will never want to leave, because it will be your home away from home. But sometimes, life has other plans and you have to know how to say goodbye.

That’s where I am today. I’m stepping down as Editor of the Post, despite the fact that it’s breaking my heart. It’s what I need to do right now.

I love this place, love every one of you and love the communities I have had the privilege to cover. I also love the staff here, and I have tremendous confidence in the team we have built, and I trust they will carry on what we started – local local local coverage.

Thank you for the stories, the trust, the readership, and the love in return. I’m going to carry on with my columns, so if you’re inclined, keep reading. The rest I’m leaving in the capable hands of the crew here, who are, every day, my heroes.

I’ll see you around.