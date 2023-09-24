Letters to the editor Sept. 24 Published 9:41 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday paper on Saturday?

In two weeks I’ll be 64 years old. The old adage of “if I would have known I’d live this long, I’d taken better car of myself” definitely applies. I just wanted to say I still love reading the paper. As I live in No-Paper land, I drive to pick up a paper. The Concord Tribune has dried up and to be honest, the Post carries more local news than the Tribune did since the mid 2000’s. It makes my heart so happy reading the Trump deranged syndrome folks. No where do they brag of Sleepy Joe accomplishments. Of course there are none other than able to hold an ice cream cone and not have to worry of brain freeze. But making fun of Democrats is not why I’m here. As I’m out I have found that the Post for Sunday now arrives at my go to store on Saturday. Thank you so much. The first thing I do is get the lottery numbers for Sunday and buy my ticket! I’ve won so much money! Of course this is just as true as Joe Biden being a great president.

Grant Eagle

Rimertown, Concord, NC

Change of the guard difficult

Elisabeth Strillacci’s absence at the Salisbury Post will leave a huge hole in our community as a professional and as a kind and honest person. May those that own the Post learn from her leadership and realize that a hometown newspaper can “maintain truth and accuracy, independence, fairness and impartiality, humanity and accountability” while covering ALL the news. These qualities of journalistic integrity are what keep people reading. I know so many people who are finally reading the Post again as the coverage and caliber has expanded and improved with Strillacci at the helm. I hope her reporters were taking notes and the next editor comes close to what she managed in reviving our hometown newspaper as a paper to trust.

Pam Everhardt Bloom,

Salisbury

Sorry to see you go

This is a letter to say how distressed I am to hear the news that Elizabeth Strillacci is leaving as editor of the Salisbury Post. She has done such an amazing job with subtle necessary changes. The front page news is much more positive with refreshing reports instead of crime activities. I’ve have also enjoyed her inner page down to earth articles. The whole paper has taken on a new upbeat feel to it in covering all of our surrounding news. It’s been a pleasure to read under her leadership. Let’s hope this trend continues. Thank you so much, Elizabeth.

Dotty Clement

Salisbury