Kannapolis City Council preview: public hearing on CDBG and HOME funds
Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the fiscal year of 2022-2023.
The meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 25, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff will be recognizing new hires in the department.
- Mayor Darrell Hinnant will make proclamations for National Night Out on Oct. 3 and Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
- Director of Transportation and Environmental Services Michael Rattler will be leading a presentation to council for a request to remove from dedication an unused 10-foot wide alley right-of-way located on property of West Point Baptist Church. There will be public hearing regarding this matter.
- Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks will ask council to approve an inducement resolution for multifamily housing revenue bonds for 303 Chestnut Avenue and to approve an inducement resolution for senior housing revenue bonds for 312 Vance Ave.