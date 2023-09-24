Kannapolis City Council preview: public hearing on CDBG and HOME funds Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the fiscal year of 2022-2023.

The meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 25, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: