J.C. Price High School Alumni Association announces upcoming meeting, trip Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The J.C. Price High School Alumni Association will meet on Friday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Miller Recreation Center, located at 1402 W. Bank St. in Salisbury.

A release from Costella Brown, the PHSAA Salisbury Chapter travel coordinator, said that there would be important business to discuss. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Carolyn Williams, president of the Salisbury chapter at 704-633-7162.

Fall regional meeting

The J.C. Price High School Alumni Association fall regional meeting will be held in Savannah, Georgia, from Nov. 3-6. Anyone interested, should contact Williams at the above number.