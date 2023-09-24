High school cross country: Carson boys win Hare & Hound Meet Published 4:50 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Carson’s boys cross country team won the Invitational Division in the Hare & Hound Meet held at McAlpine Park on Saturday.

There were 61 team scores in the division.

Bricen Burleson ran 16:35 to lead the Cougars. He finished sixth.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia (11th, 16:49), Eric Gillis (29th, 17:18), Connor Price (45th, 17:35) and James Anderson (46th, 17:36) were the scorers for Carson.

Davie placed third. Davie’s Thomas Essic ran 16:38 for seventh. Ethan Lakey ran 16:42 for eighth.

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson ran 17:33 and was 43rd,

The top runner for East Rowan was Gavin Rodgers. He clocked 18:41.

The top Rowan girls runner was Carson’s Emily Landaverde, who was clocked in 21:17.

East Rowan’s Sadie Featherstone ran 22:22, while East’s Iyanna Lynch Berry ran 22:23.

West Rowan’s Katie Roberts ran 22:46.