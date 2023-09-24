Catawba College to host Dr. Francisco Gallegos as part of special Pursuit Series Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

SALISBURY — Dr. Francisco Gallegos, assistant professor, and Zachary R. Smith Faculty Fellowship at Wake Forest will speak at Catawba College on Oct. 12 as part of Catawba’s special Pursuit Series. This event is free and open to the public. Gallegos focuses on the areas of phenomenology, philosophy of emotions, and Latin American philosophy. He will present his lecture at Hedrick Little Theater from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Gallegos earned his bachelor of arts in philosophy at the University of New Mexico in 2007. Upon completing his PhD at Georgetown University in 2017, he worked for a year as a philosophical consultant in the Silicon Valley area. Gallegos’ doctoral dissertation was centered on the phenomenology of moods.

Gallegos loves teaching and discovering with students the personal and practical value of philosophy. He has taught philosophy at Wake Forest since 2018. The Pursuit is a humanities scholarship program available to first-year students at Catawba. The program focuses on helping students familiarize themselves with the humanities through courses and enrichment activities.