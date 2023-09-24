Carolina Caring offers free grief support for those who have lost a spouse or partner Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, 5-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning on Monday, Oct. 2, and continuing every Monday in October from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s China Grove campus, located at 301 Centerview Street in China Grove. Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, go to CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or go to www.CarolinaCaring.org.