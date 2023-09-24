Brad Rhodes: How insurance companies invest your premiums Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

By Brad Rhodes

Managing investments is a core function of insurance companies, much like trying to achieve a perfect balance between offense and defense in a game of football.

How insurance companies invest money

Insurance companies handle vast sums of money, known as premiums, paid by policyholders. They must invest these funds wisely to ensure they can cover claims and expenses and still make a profit. The challenge is compounded by factors such as inflation and skyrocketing expenses.

1. The offensive strategy: generating returns: Like a football team seeking to score, insurance companies must aim to generate investment returns. This means investing in various financial instruments, including:

Bonds: A significant portion of an insurer’s portfolio is typically invested in bonds. Bonds are considered generally a safer bet and provide regular interest income, like a steady-running game that gains yardage consistently.

2. The defensive strategy: managing risks: Insurance companies must also play defense, protecting against inflation, economic volatility and skyrocketing expenses. The defense consists of several coordinated plays:

Diversification: Spreading investments across various asset classes helps minimize risks, much like a well-coordinated defensive line in football. If one investment falters, others may still perform well.

Spreading investments across various asset classes helps minimize risks, much like a well-coordinated defensive line in football. If one investment falters, others may still perform well. Matching liabilities: Insurance companies must ensure they have enough liquidity to cover claims and expenses. This is like having strong defenders ready to stop the opposing team. They achieve this through careful matching of investments with liabilities, often opting for bonds with maturities that align with expected payouts.

3. Regulatory compliance and reserve requirements: Insurance companies operate under strict regulations and must maintain reserves to ensure they can cover claims. This is like the rulebook in football; you have to play within the lines and maintain discipline.

4. Technological innovations and data analytics: Advanced analytics, like a coach’s eye for strategy, help insurers forecast trends, understand risks and make more informed investment decisions. Technology is becoming the offensive coordinator of the investment strategy.

Final whistle: A complex game

The task of investing money for insurance companies is a complex game that requires a delicate balance between offense (generating returns) and defense (managing risks). It involves diverse strategies, close adherence to regulations and continuous adaptation to economic conditions, including inflation and fluctuating expenses.

Just as in football, where each play contributes to the game’s outcome, every investment decision made by an insurance company is a calculated move toward financial stability and growth.

So, the next time you think about insurance, imagine the intricate plays, the strategic moves, and the constant push and pull of offense and defense. It’s a game that never ends and has incredibly high stakes, that is why constant due diligence becomes essential.