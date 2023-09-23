Laura Allen: 4-H Fall Plant Sale Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Fall is the best time to add to your home landscape. Are you interested in adding fruiting plants or trees to your yard or farm? If so, purchase them from Rowan County 4-H. You’ll be purchasing quality plants that grow well in our area, plus you are financially supporting our local 4-H program.

The 4-H Plant Sale began on Sept. 1 and we are accepting orders until Thursday, Oct. 26. This is a pre-order only sale and we have limited inventory available for each item. Do not delay or your favorite plants will be gone!

We are selling several varieties of the following plants: bunch grape, blueberry, blackberry, muscadine, fig, raspberry, mulberry, goji berry, pomegranate, elderberry, persimmon (American & Japanese), apple, peach, pear, plum and pecan. We have currently sold out of Honeycrisp apple trees. For a full list of plant varieties and descriptions and their prices, go to https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/rowan-county-4-h-fall-plant-sale-2023/.

To order, please call 704-216-8970. Our office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Once you order, we are requesting that you send in your payment prior to pick up to increase efficiency on the day of plant pick up. We can only accept exact cash or checks. Please make checks payable to CES.

Plant pick up will be on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office.

If you have specific questions about the plants available for purchase, please contact our office to speak with an Extension horticulture agent.

Thanks for your support of Rowan County 4-H!

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146 or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.