High school football: Wonders lose on 50-yard field goal; Davie, Mooresville win

From staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — A game-deciding 50-yard field goal in the final seconds is not unusual in the NFL, but you don’t expect to win — or lose — a high school game in that manner.

A.L. Brown lost 24-21 to Lake Norman on Friday when Michael Buck put one through the uprights from 50. His last-second kick capped quite a comeback by unbeaten Lake Norman, which trailed the Wonders 21-7 midway through the third quarter.

The first half belonged to A.L. Brown’s defense, which pitched a shutout against the Wildcats. Mekhi Herron got to the corner on a 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and Ethan Martinez’s PAT gave the Wonders (2-3, 0-2) a 7-0 halftime lead in the Greater Metro Conference contest.

When Herron, who had 150 rushing yards, broke an 80-yard jaunt at the outset of the second half, the Wonders led 13-0.

Lake Norman”s comeback started about three minutes later with the touchdown that made it 13-7.

The Wonders answered with a C.J. Gray to Gerard Evans 48-yard touchdown for 19-7. Gray ran for a 2-point conversion with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Lake Norman got back to 21-14 with a TD in the final minute of the third quarter and tied the game at 21-all with 6:38 remaining.

At the end, it came down a kick, and Lake Norman (5-0, 1-0) executed.

Gray threw for 110 yards. Evans had three catches for 71 yards.

The Wonders plan at Cox Mill (2-4, 1-1) next.

•••

FARMINGTON — Davie took a 41-28 Central Piedmont Conference victory on Friday against a highly ranked East Forsyth team that was favored by quite a bit over the War Eagles.

It was business, as usual, for Davie’s high-powered offense, and the defense got enough stops.

Davie was able to control the ball with Markel Summers carrying 40 times for 152 yards and three TDs. Summers also had four catches for 95 yards and a TD.

Ty Miller completed 20 of 34 passes for 321 yards and three TDs.

Grey Deal had six catches for 102 yards and a score.

It was the first setback for East Forsyth (4-1, 1-1). Davie (4-1, 2-0) has lost only to Mooresville.

Next for the War Eagles is a CPC game at Reagan (1-4, 1-1).

•••

Mooresville (5-0, 2-0) built a big lead and held on to beat Hickory Ridge 42-35 in a GMC game on Friday.

Mooresville jumped on the Bulls, led 21-0 in a hurry, and was still in control 28-7 at halftime.

Mooresville went up 42-7 before Hickory Ridge (1-5, 1-1) launched a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback fueled by successful onside kicks.

Brody Norman passed for 191 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores for the Blue Devils.

AJ Baker had 93 rushing yards and two TDs.

Mooresville goes outside the GMC next Friday when it hosts Providence (2-3).