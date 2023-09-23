High school football: Scores, Week 6 Published 3:47 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Albemarle 34, Lake Norman Charter 0

Andrews 28, Hickory Home 0

Anson County 48, Central, S.C. 21

Apex 10, Cary 7

Apex Middle Creek 28, Green Level 14

Asheville 29, Asheville Erwin 15

Asheville Reynolds 58, Enka 7

Asheville Roberson 49, North Buncombe 0

Bessemer City 73, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Brevard 50, R-S Central 20

Burlington Cummings 65, Graham 0

Burlington Williams 28, Orange 3

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, Rosman 12

Cary Christian 38, Concord Cannon 3

Cary Panther Creek 27, Morrisville Green Hope 20

Catawba Bandys 48, East Burke 30

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Charlotte Independence 31, Charlotte Catholic 10

Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Myers Park 44, Palisades 0

Charlotte Providence Day 59, Arden Christ School 21

Claremont Bunker Hill 56, West Caldwell 7

Clayton 29, Garner 2

Clayton Cleveland 35, South Garner 0

Concord 27, Central Cabarrus 7

Concord Cox Mill 21, West Cabarrus 20

Concord Robinson 26, China Grove Carson 6

Cornelius Hough 19, Chambers 13

Corvian 33, Christ the King High School 7

Davidson Community School 30, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 12

Davie County 41, East Forsyth 28

East Gaston 62, Cherryville 14

East Mecklenburg 40, Charlotte Garinger 18

East Rutherford 50, Forest City Chase 43

East Surry 44, West Wilkes 0

East Wilkes 41, South Stokes 0

Eastern Alamance 28, Western Alamance 14

Eastern Guilford 47, High Point Central 0

Eastern Randolph 43, Monroe Parkwood 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Greenville Rose 35

Elkin 38, North Stokes 0

Faith Christian 58, Father Vincent Capodanno 12

Farmville Central 60, Ayden-Grifton 26

Franklin 31, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Friendship 26, Holly Springs 21

Gastonia Ashbrook 33, Gastonia Forestview 20

Gastonia Huss 31, Belmont South Point 24, OT

Greensboro Dudley 56, Winston-Salem Atkins 14

Greensboro Grimsley 48, Northwest Guilford 14

Greensboro Page 6, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Greenville Conley 41, Jacksonville Northside 12

Hickory 43, North Lincoln 14

Hickory Grove Christian 42, Covenant Day School 7

Hickory Home School 35, Chatham Central 6

High Point Andrews 35, Walkertown 0

High Point Christian Academy 58, Southlake Christian 0

Jacksonville 41, New Bern 18

Kernersville McGuinness 11, Winston-Salem Carver 8

Kings Mountain 42, North Gaston 0

Lake Norman 24, Kannapolis Brown 21

Lee County 27, Hoke County 6

Lexington 48, South Davidson 21

Lincolnton 22, Newton-Conover 21

Lord Botetourt, Va. 57, Charlotte Olympic 21

Marshville Forest Hills 35, North Stanly 13

Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Providence 6

Matthews Weddington 17, Dutch Fork, S.C. 14

Mayodan McMichael 20, North Forsyth 12

Mitchell County 35, Swannanoa Owen 18

Monroe Sun Valley 28, Charlotte Country Day 14

Mooresville 42, Hickory Ridge 35

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 62, Winston-Salem Prep 12

Mount Airy 47, Boonville Starmount 15

Murphy 51, New Faith Christian, Ga. 14

Nash Central 42, Franklinton 8

North Duplin 54, Bear Grass 0

North Iredell 27, Hickory St. Stephens 12

North Mecklenburg 40, Charlotte Harding 0

North Moore 55, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7

North Rowan 16, Thomasville 12

North Surry 55, East Bend Forbush 29

Northeast Guilford 33, Southern Guilford 12

Northern Durham 34, Mount Zion Christian 0

Northern Guilford 42, Southeast Guilford 14

Northern Nash 62, Bunn 0

Northwest Cabarrus 44, East Rowan 0

Oxford Webb 27, Warren County 20

Pfafftown Reagan 40, Robert B. Glenn 23

Pittsboro Northwood 55, Bartlett Yancey 13

Polk County 34, Hendersonville 30

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 36, Robbinsville 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24, Durham Hillside 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 50, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12

Rockingham County 29, Greensboro Smith 13

Salisbury 42, West Davidson 0

Scotland 49, Southern Lee 6

Shelby 74, Mooresboro Jefferson 8

Shelby Crest 56, Belmont Cramer 0

South Granville 41, Carrboro 0

South Mecklenburg 35, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Southeast Halifax 28, Northampton County 26

Southeast Raleigh 20, Fuquay-Varina 11

Southern Alamance 72, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 20, Richmond County 12

Southern Wayne 56, Goldsboro 14

Southwest Guilford 52, Western Guilford 7

Southwest Onslow 48, North Lenoir 12

Southwestern Randolph 32, Asheboro 13

St. Pauls 20, Charlotte Latin 13

Statesville 42, East Lincoln 14

Swain County 35, Madison County 16

Sylva Smoky Mountain 20, North Henderson 14

Valdese Draughn 49, Avery County 7

Vance County 29, Louisburg 3

Wendell Corinth Holders 21, Willow Spring 7

West Carteret 58, North Pitt 36

West Forsyth 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 9

West Henderson 55, East Henderson 0

West Iredell 34, Newton Foard 7

West Lincoln 33, Maiden 19

West Rowan 54, South Rowan 28

West Stokes 52, Eden Morehead 6

Wilkes Central 21, North Wilkes 20

Wilson Prep 52, Northwest Halifax 0

Winston-Salem Reynolds 29, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Wake vs. Pikeville Aycock, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/