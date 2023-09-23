College football: Blue Bears shut down by VSU

Published 11:44 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Livingstone QB Kameron Howard. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

PETERSBURG, Va. — Lousy weather conditions and a stingy Virginia State defense combined to make it a long Saturday night for Livingstone’s football team.

Livingstone was held to 132 yards of offense in a 33-0 CIAA setback.

Three Livingstone quarterbacks combined for 4-for-24 passing on a windy, rainy night. The longest play of the night for the Blue Bears came on a run that gained 10 yards.

Freshman JyMikaah Wells (Salisbury) provided a high percentage of Livingstone’s offense with 17 carries for 46 yards, but he had to battle for small chunks of real estate. His longest gain was 7 yards.

Livingstone (0-4, 0-2) played well enough on defense to stay in the game for a half. Virginia State QB Steve Williams had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to provide his team with a 13-0 lead at the break.

The backbreaking play for the Blue Bears came late in the third quarter when a wet ball got loose on a punting attempt. Virginia State recovered at the LC 17 and punched in the touchdown that made it a three-score game.

Virginia State (4-0, 2-0) tacked on two more touchdowns down the stretch, with a TD pass by backup QB Jordan Davis and a one-play drive after a Livingstone punt was partially blocked.

 Livingstone’s victory drought against Virginia State dates back to 1998 and continues.

Livingstone plays Bowie State at home next week,while Virginia State plays at Shaw.

