Local golf: Lyerly makes it through opening stage of Q-School Published 5:42 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Former East Rowan and UNC Greensboro standout Nick Lyerly made an important step in his pro career on Friday.

Playing at the Club at Irish Creek, Lyerly had no problem surviving the opening stage of the four-stage PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

This was the “Pre-Qualifying” stage. Ahead for Lyerly is the “First Stage,” Beyond that, there’s a “Second Stage” and a “Final Stage.”

Lyerly shot 67-72-68 — 207 and tied for ninth at 6-under. The top 39 finishers advanced to First Stage.

Lyerly had a strong closing round. His only bogey was on No. 3 and he bounced back immediately to birdie the No. 4 hole. He also birdied 13 and 14,

First Stage competition is 72 holes and is scheduled to be played during the month of October at 13 sites.

Second Stage is 72 holes and takes place at five sites from Nov. 14-Dec. 1.

Final Stage is 72 holes and will be held in Florida on Dec. 14-17 at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. Golfers will play two rounds on each course.

The top five finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn PGA Tour cards. A number of players will qualify to play on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot 66-73-76 and finished at 2-over 215.

Childress had one of the best scores in the tournament on Wednesday and was still in good position Friday, but bogeys on 16, 17 and 18 dropped him below the cut line.

The cutline for advancement fell at even par.