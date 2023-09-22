Blotter for Sept. 22: China Grove man charged with assault for allegedly beating neighbor over property lines

September 22, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

Charles Curtis Honbarger

SALISBURY — A China Grove man was arrested and charged with assault after authorities say he assaulted his neighbor with a pitchfork handle over a disagreement about property lines.

Bobby Brown, 83, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday. Police arrived at the scene after the victim’s wife called the authorities and said that Brown was beating her husband with a metal rod. There, the wife showed police a video of Brown hitting the victim with the pitchfork handle while the victim was seated on their tractor.

Brown was released on a written promise to appear in court.

The son of a man who was arrested on Tuesday for taking indecent liberties with a child, was also arrested on the same day as his father for possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of his probation.

Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2020. His bond was set at $20,000.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A motor-vehicle larceny occurred at 323 S. Arlington St. between 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. It was reported on Sept. 20. The total estimated loss was $374.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • A burglary occurred at Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury at 7:39 a.m. on Sept. 19.
  • An assault occurred at Holland Drive in Salisbury at 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 19.
  • A burglary occurred at Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury between 3:37 and 3:47 p.m. on Sept. 19.
  • Shakira Watkins, 29, was charged with assault on Sept. 19.
  • Kyle Lawrence Suddarth, 45, was charged with felony breaking and entering building and larceny on Sept. 19.
  • Kay Ashley Tritt, 26, was charged with breaking or entering buildings and larceny on Sept. 19.
  • Christopher Lee Bowens, 34, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance on Sept. 19.
  • Dean Lamar James, Sr., 55, was charged with communicating threats on Sept. 19.

