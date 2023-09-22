Blotter for Sept. 22: China Grove man charged with assault for allegedly beating neighbor over property lines Published 12:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A China Grove man was arrested and charged with assault after authorities say he assaulted his neighbor with a pitchfork handle over a disagreement about property lines.

Bobby Brown, 83, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday. Police arrived at the scene after the victim’s wife called the authorities and said that Brown was beating her husband with a metal rod. There, the wife showed police a video of Brown hitting the victim with the pitchfork handle while the victim was seated on their tractor.

Brown was released on a written promise to appear in court.

The son of a man who was arrested on Tuesday for taking indecent liberties with a child, was also arrested on the same day as his father for possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of his probation.

Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2020. His bond was set at $20,000.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred at 323 S. Arlington St. between 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. It was reported on Sept. 20. The total estimated loss was $374.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports