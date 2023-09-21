Parks and Recreation Director says goodbye to Salisbury Published 12:09 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

SALISBURY — After working for Salisbury for the past eight years, Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves has left his position and will join Rowan County as a project manager on Monday, Sept. 25. Aceves says he will be a part of “special projects” that will range from transitioning new facilities to confirming facilities are ADA compliant.

“It was just a great opportunity for me and my family. So when it presented itself, it was something that I seriously considered and I’m very excited to be starting over there next week,” Aceves said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was best for my family and I’ll be able to get some time back with them, which they are very happy about. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

Tuesday, Sept. 19, was Aceves last official day and the Salisbury City Council made sure to acknowledge as many of his accomplishments as director as possible. Mayor Karen Alexander highlighted Aceves bringing the Cheerwine Festival to Salisbury, raising over $1 million in grant funding, creating the Miller Recreation Teen Center, and leading the comprehensive parks and recreation master plan.

“When you think about those things being programs, facilities and events that improve the quality of life here in Salisbury and help with tourism and the economic development impact of those things, Nick you had a tremendous impact on the city and this organization and I thank you,” City Manager Jim Greene said.

Aceves valued the praise city council directed towards him on Tuesday night, even though he admittedly is not used to it.

“It’s great to hear good things about yourself, but it’s also awkward. I appreciate all the kind words, but it was kind of weird, kind of awkward to sit up there. I get it and I appreciate what was said,” Aceves said.

When asked what he will miss most about Salisbury, Aceves, without missing a beat, mentioned the parks and recreation staff that he has grown close with and has labored over a multitude of endeavors for almost a decade.

“They are the engine of that department. That is definitely what I’m going to miss and then the management team and everybody in the city. Salisbury is great about collaboration and we work together to get stuff done. I think anybody that comes into this position after me is going to see that and really appreciate that,” Aceves said.