North Kannapolis Baptist Church annual homecoming celebration

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Staff Report

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. W. Ray Pennell, who served as the church’s pastor from 1978-1986. Guest musician will be Neal Wilkinson, well-known area vocalist. The church is located at 312 Locust Street. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

