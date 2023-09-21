Lilly’s Chapel Church of God to host 108th annual general assembly

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God will host the 108th Annual General Assembly of the Church of God Founded by Jesus Christ, for five days, concluding Sunday, Sept. 24. The services, which began Wednesday, will be held nightly at 7 p.m., at the church.

Among the special events is consecration service for Bishop-Elect Arthur Kemp, scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.

For Sunday’s official day, Bishop Alexander Glover, presiding prelate bishop of St. Paul, N.C., will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service.

The host clergy will be the Rev. Robert Albritton, pastor of Lilly’s Chapel Church of God. For more information, contact the church at 704-637-6788.