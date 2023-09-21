Letters to the editor 9-20 Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Neighbors lives devastated by addiction

Around the corner, across the street, our next-door neighbor. We never know whose life is devastated by substance use.

According to an article in the Salisbury Post on May 26, 2023, there have been 153 opioid overdose cases in Rowan County this year.

Capstone Recovery Center, located in Salisbury, provides a safe, Godly environment where women whose lives have been affected by substance use and deteriorated mental health, are educated and encouraged to lead fully functional lives as productive citizens in the community. Capstone offers a residential program and a non-residential program. We offer holistic healing as all aspects of life are important. Residential clients are provided housing and meals. Both residential and non-residential clients receive life skills training, individual and group counseling and healthy living skills. Upon completion of the program, they will be equipped to establish themselves as positive, productive members of the community.

Since Capstone began, Rowan County United Way realized the importance of this treatment and we are now blessed to be a Community Investment Partner. Because of their financial help, we can continue to provide our clients free services!

This year’s Rowan County United Way campaign had a fantastic kick-off on September 13th. We ask our community to please support this campaign and ask your friends and family to support them as well. To learn more, please visit www.rowanunitedway.org or call 704-633-1802.

Miriam Ramirez, Executive Director, Capstone Recovery Center

Moore’s statement on gun free zones misguided

After the two lockdowns at UNC, I found it difficult to believe the political advice given by Tim Moore, the NC House Speaker. He said that the college campus should not be a gun-free zone! To justify his statement, Moore said, “The best deterrent against a criminal with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

In the same newspaper that reported Tim Moore’s wisdom [that’s sarcasm in case you didn’t get it] it was reported that “a man and a woman died after gunfire erupted during a ‘large party’ in a Lexington home.”

This year, in two lockdowns, one professor was killed by an angry graduate student (who did not belong to criminal syndicate) on the UNC campus. At the same time, two adults (no indication of criminal activity) were killed at a large party.

Let’s apply a little common sense. What is more likely? That criminal elements will invade the Chapel Hill campus? Or that there will be large parties at Chapel Hill? And if all those who attend the large parties get drunk and have guns, won’t there be a much greater chance for someone to be killed?

No, Tim Moore, even if you are a powerful politician, you do not want to have the UNC campus filled with potentially thousands of students armed with guns.

Paul L. Baker, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus of Mathematics and Computer Science

