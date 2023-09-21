Latest edition of Salisbury Magazine on stands now Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available. Get to know the director of the Historic Salisbury Foundation Kimberly Steig in an interview when she talks with Maggie Blackwell. From her grandmother’s influence to her work with non-profits, Steig describes her job as nothing short of amazing.

John Martin describes saving a Thomas Street house from the brink of demolition when he purchased the McCanless-Busby-Thompson house.

Check out China Grove eateries, read artist Jamie Gobble’s story, and discover that local artist Clyde has finally taken the dive and joined the digital age, showcasing his art on the internet.

And yes, there is a duplicate page in the print edition. Just goes to show, we’re human, too. We’ve corrected the online version and hope you can smile with us over a mistake once in a while.

Pick up a copy at a local business, stop by the Salisbury Post or check it out online at salisburythemagazine.com. Thanks for reading!