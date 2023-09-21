Hymn vesper service at Soldiers Memorial Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Jubilee Community Choir will present a service of hymns on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church. Many hymn tunes are sung throughout Christian churches without regard to denomination. The choir will render many familiar hymns while a few will be less familiar.

The assembled guests will participate by singing “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art” with the choir.

Accompanying the choir are the Chevalier String Quartet and Galvin Crisp (saxophonist). Kay Wright Norman is the music director and keyboardist.

There is no admission to this Vesper service. The public is cordially invited.