High school boys soccer: Hornets get another shutout; lots of tight SPC matches Published 8:35 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

From staff reports

LEXINGTON — Salisbury won 4-0 at Lexington in Central Carolina Conference soccer on Wednesday.

The Hornets stayed undefeated. It was the first CCC loss for Lexington.

David Austin converted a goal in the opening minutes, with Hines Busby getting the assist, and the Hornets never looked back.

Busby scored two goals for the Hornets to push the lead to 3-0. Jose Castro scored for Salisbury late in the match.

Austin, Joseph Hernandez Baca and Yatti Avilez-Hernandez had assists.

The defense led by Mohammed Jabateh, Mario Perez, Avilez-Hernandez, Robert Moulton and keeper Finn Avery recorded its fourth shutout in five CCC matches. The Hornets allowed one goal in those five matches.

Salisbury got excellent play from Busby, Steven Rivas and Gio Rivera.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference road match vs. West Stanly on Monday at 6 p.m.

•••

North Rowan edged West Davidson 1-0 and continues to be a factor in the CCC. •••

CHINA GROVE — Carson won 2-1 in overtime against Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday in South Piedmont Conference soccer.

Wyatt Cornelius and Anthony Beckham scored goals for the Cougars.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — Goals by William Beecham and Gio Romero lifted West Rowan to a 2-0 SPC win against Robinson on Wednesday.

West got two goals from Romero and one from Andrez Vazquez in a 3-2 win at East Rowan earlier in the week.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan beat Central Davidson 3-2 in non-conference action on Wednesday.

It was the fourth win of the season for the Mustangs.

Ivan Landaverde scored twice for East, while Carter Honeycutt had one goal.

•••

LANDIS – South Rowan won 4-0 against Lake Norman Charter.

Grayson Steedley had two goals and an assist. Alex Morales scored two goals.

Michael Coles had two assists, and Jacill Perez-Gutierrez had an assist.

Alan Ballinas-Gutierrez had the shutout.

Steedley scored South’s goal in a 5-1 loss to Robinson.

•••

Central Cabarrus edged Concord 1-0 in a Wednesday SPC matchup.