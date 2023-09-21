Golf: Lyerly, Childress in good position in Korn Ferry qualifier Published 9:48 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Local golfers Nick Lyerly and Michael Childress are in an important tournament this week at the Club at Irish Creek.

It’s a pre-qualifying tournament for the Korn Ferry Tour, which could lead to the PGA Tour.

Childress shot a sizzling 5-under 66 on Wednesday and 2-over 73 on Thursday.

Lyerly has shot 67 and 72 in the first two rounds of the three-round event.

Both golfers are 3-under for the tournament. They’re tied for 17th heading into the final round.

The top 39 finishers (plus ties) will advance from this stage.