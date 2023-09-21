Golf: Lyerly, Childress in good position in Korn Ferry qualifier

Published 9:48 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Post Sports

Michael Childress putts on the 10th in the Rowan Masters Golf Tournament finals at the Warrior Course on June 26, 2016. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Local golfers Nick Lyerly and Michael Childress are in an important tournament this week at the Club at Irish Creek.

It’s a pre-qualifying tournament for the Korn Ferry Tour, which could lead to the PGA Tour.

Childress shot a sizzling 5-under 66 on Wednesday and 2-over 73 on Thursday.

Lyerly has shot 67 and 72 in the first two rounds of the three-round event.

Both golfers are 3-under for the tournament. They’re tied for 17th heading into the final round.

The top 39 finishers (plus ties) will advance from this stage.

 

