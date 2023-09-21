Gold Hill Founder’s Day set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 2

GOLD HILL — The Historic Gold Hill and Mines Foundation, Inc. will host the annual Gold Hill Founder’s Day on Saturday.

Guests will be able to take part in a festival of arts, crafts and music, celebrating the history and culture of the once-famous gold mining boom town.

Gold Hill will open its doors to fall visitors on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event includes over 100 artisans and craft vendors set up throughout Gold Hill Mines Historic Park and a dozen food vendors.

The family-friendly festival includes history hayrides, self-guided tours, arts and crafts, music, food and more.

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. The Founders Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. along St. Stephens Church Road from the Gold Hill Fire Department to Old Beatty Ford Road. The day continues with heritage exhibits and demonstrations of hit-and-miss engines, gold panning, wood carving, blacksmithing, Civil War and WWII military exhibits, ax throwing and more.

Bring a lawn chair. Music will be held throughout the day at the amphitheater and Gold Hill Methodist Church. Visitors can take a break from the festival activities and visit the restored gold-mining town adjacent to the park. The quaint, nostalgic town includes a dozen shops, Flynn’s Village Grill with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, a Wood-fired Pizza Kitchen at the Gold Hill Mercantile and more.

Gold Hill Maps and Brochures are available in the shops and at the Information Booth near the Gold Hill Jail in the park. Be sure to pick up the hiking map for the Gold Hill Rail Trail and check out the hiking trails in Gold Hill Mines Historic Park while visiting.

The event is held each year on the fourth Saturday in September. All proceeds benefit the restoration and maintenance of Gold Hill Mines Historic Park. The park and town are located at 770 St. Stephens Church Road, in eastern Rowan County, less than a mile from the border of Stanly and Cabarrus counties.

Event schedule