German Fest has perfect day for annual celebration Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — The early autumn weather Saturday was perfect for the annual German Fest at the Old Stone House, celebrating part of Rowan County’s ancestry with the Rowan Museum.

The event honors the lives of German immigrant Michael Braun and his family, who built the Old Stone house in 1766. There are always re-enactors in full costume offering cooking demonstrations over open flames or in the stone oven, and displays that educate visitors on what life was like at the time. From basket weaving to a pharmacy to dancing, visitors get an idea of how people lived when the Brauns first lived in the home.

Plus, each year New Sarum Brewing Company makes a traditional German beer especially for the occasion. This year the Sons of the American Revolution also had a grave marking ceremony at the family graveyard across the street. A musket salute was offered to the two patriots buried at the site.

“This year, the actual number of visitors might be slightly lighter, but the difference is they are staying,” said Museum Director Evin Burleson. “In the past, they would come and stay for an hour or so then leave, but this year we’ve got people who have been here since 9:30, and it’s 1 now.”

Young ladies from To the Pointe dance studio performed a traditional German dance during the afternoon, and bratwurst was a favorite food at the festival. Tours of the Old Stone House were offered throughout the day, and two goats were on hand for those who wanted to visit with animals that provided the milk to make soaps, lotions and other items for home use.

Though it warmed up by midafternoon, a steady breeze kept it from getting unbearably hot, and families continued to arrive.

Matthew Houston was there with his family including his six-year-old nephew Lochlan Sharpe.

“When I get to spend some time with him, I try to do things that have history, or that are outdoors,” Houston said. “He might be bored, I hope not, but what I really hope is that he remembers these things when he’s older.” The two were investigating the dates on the headstones, and Lochlan seemed suitably impressed that some were from more than 200 years ago.

“It’s a beautiful spot, one that I didn’t realize was here,” said Sunny Marshall, who attended with her boyfriend. “I love the house, it’s absolutely beautiful. I know they told us it’s bigger than what most people lived in, but I could live in a house like that.”