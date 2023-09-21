Blotter for Sept. 21: 60-year-old charged for indecent liberties with child Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

SALISBURY — A 60-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was involved in inappropriate behavior with an underage girl at a Salisbury restaurant.

Charles Honbarger, of 1250 Peeler Road, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child for his alleged behavior. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, Honbarger was observed by multiple people “making out” with an underage girl at DJs Restaurant, an American-style eatery in the 1500 block of West Innes Street.

A concerned individual witnessed what they believed was inappropriate behavior on Honbarger’s behalf and reportedly contacted the authorities.

According to Honbarger’s arrest warrant, the female he was with was under the age of 16 at the time.

The warrant stated that Honbarger “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of the victim.”

Honbarger and the minor left the restaurant before Salisbury Police officers arrived. They subsequently went to Honbarger’s house, where he was taken into custody.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Myron Place between 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 6:59 a.m. on Sept. 19. The total estimated loss was $100.

A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of N. Main Street at 9:48 a.m. on Sept. 19.

A burglary occurred in the 700 Pinehurst Street between 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 18. The total estimated loss was $850.

A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Roy Leazer Avenue between 5:20-5:25 p.m. on Sept. 19. The total estimated loss was $68.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports