American Association of University Women launch new year programming Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

SALISBURY — The American Association of University Women – Salisbury kicked off their 2023-2024 fiscal year with the theme Back-to-AAUW on Sept. 11 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Rowan Public Library.

An organization missioned for advancing gender equity through research, education, and advocacy, under the leadership of the 2023-2025 president, Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, the Salisbury branch will continue to forge forward with the organization’s framework in hopes of gaining Five-Star national recognition.

“We must do our best to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion that will foster fair and impartial opportunities to all,” Parrish said. “AAUW stands for justice, and we stand with AAUW.”

The program continued with college students of Livingstone College and Catawba College who were awarded scholarships from the branch to attend the National Conference for Collegiate Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) in May of 2023 at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Jalen Brooks and Mia Mason of Livingstone engaged digitally, sharing their positive networking experiences.

Suzie Rodriguez of Catawba spoke of the leadership impact component of NCCWSL that extended to her current position as president of the Student Government Association.

The chapter’s vice president, Diane Labovitz, and Secretary Erin Wood added to the rally-themed event with social media boosts, t-shirts, and women empowerment swag. Treasurer Eileen Hanson-Kelly lent her expertise to the purpose and passion of continuing the work of AAUW.

“We’ve lost so much since the pandemic,” Hanson-Kelly said. “Women lost employment because they are the primary caretakers, and even more, the overturn of Roe v Wade was a true hit to women and reproductive rights. Fifty years of progress was reversed. We must continue to work.”

The night concluded with an extensive list of programs by co-vice presidents of programming Nicole Oehmen and Ruby Walker. With many conversations about voting, election awareness and engagement, the duo encouraged all to become AAUW two-minute activists and join committees of interest.

Salisbury’s Mayor pro-tempore Tamara Sheffield added key dates and locations for voting, as well as photo identification requirements.

As the goal of AAUW is to promote economic security, education, and advocacy, the Salisbury branch will host programs to alleviate these issues through challenging pay equity and student loan forgiveness, fighting for equal opportunities in education and access to STEM and legal advocacy on local, state and federal levels to support laws and policies and legislation that enable women’s success.

Upcoming events for the next year:

October: Women Who Lead: Meet ‘She’ Candidates

Oct. 9: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Join on Zoom to engage with women in leadership, learn about AAUW policy stances, and explore the views of official Rowan-Salisbury representatives and beyond

November: The Gender Pay Gap and the Workplace

Nov. 13: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Hosted at RPL, this hands-on workshop is designed to assist women in the employment search arena. Learn the do’s and don’ts of job applications and how to research your target salary, highlight your accomplishments, find the right words and have the confidence to negotiate for better benefits and more.

December: Rallying for Reproductive Rights: RoCo Pro Roe?

Dec. 11: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – AAUW supports choice in determining one’s reproductive life and increased access to health care and family planning services. Join us at RPL to learn about efforts made by the AAUW national public policy team, coalitions formed with gender equity and reproductive rights organizations, and ways to support reproductive justice and bodily autonomy in Rowan County.

January 2024: New Year – New You – New Policies

Jan. 8: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Together, we can reach gender equity in education, economic security, and leadership. Come to RPL to learn more and share your voice about AAUW’s priority issues and how to work to achieve the mission: Equity for all, in Rowan County. Wear fit gear for health and wellness components.

February 2024: Black HERstory, Women in the Movement

Feb. 12: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Don’t miss the Salisbury branches of AAUW and NAACP for conversations with native civil rights activist and writer DeeDee Wright, author of The (Wright) Thing: My Life in the Civil Rights Movement and Beyond. Join in at RPL for living HERstory and to witness the power of organic voices and personal narratives.

March 2024: Global Missions and International Women’s Day

March 11: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Celebrate with women around the globe and join us for an International Women’s Day recognition at RPL. This cultural festival will highlight the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment and discuss pertinent topics in an effort to strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide.

April 2024: AAUW-Salisbury Annual Meeting and Elections

April 8: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Join in at RPL for our annual meeting and elections to cast your vote for the 2025-2027 Vice President of Programs and Treasurer and the 2026-2028 Executive Officer Nominating Committee.

May 2024: The Scholars of Helen S. Goldman Gathering

May 13: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – At Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, the Helen S. Goldman Memorial Scholarship awards high school young women entering college. Scholarships through application are provided to selected local women as a tribute to former AAUW leader Helen S. Goldman. The AAUW-Salisbury branch has a long tradition of hosting a fellowship event to engage with and honor Goldman scholarship recipients. Join in to meet this year’s scholars.

June 2024: Full STEM Ahead

June 10: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – AAUW’s strategic plan includes goals of championing equal access in education, particularly STEM, and ensuring education at every level is free from sex and gender discrimination. Join us at RPL for an evening focused on these issues, including an introduction to local and statewide STEM initiatives.