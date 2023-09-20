Lexington kidnapping suspect arrested in Salisbury Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A suspect in a Lexington kidnapping was arrested in Salisbury on Monday. Authorities say that 27-year-old Da-Jaun Lamont Russell forced a victim into a vehicle in Lexington and then drove to Salisbury.

According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Russell was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.

Officers responded to Booker Avenue in Lexington on Monday morning to investigate reports of a domestic kidnapping. Authorities say that officers determined that Russell then forced the victim into his vehicle against their will and took them to Salisbury, where he was arrested and the victim was released.

Russell was transported to the Davidson County Jail where he is being held under a $57,500 bond and is schedule to appear in Davidson County District Court on Oct. 12.

Officials confirmed Russell was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon on a school campus after shooting 16-year-old Shaleek Williams on the campus of Salisbury High School in February of 2014. Williams was shot in the abdomen while attempting to break up a fight between a group of Salisbury High students and another group including Russell. The incident occurred outside of the gym on campus after school as students were preparing to leave school.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.