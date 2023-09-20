Landis Board of Aldermen wrap-up: Infrastructure improvements, park plans latest measures approved Published 12:04 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

LANDIS — When the Landis Board of Aldermen met earlier this month, it approved several measures relating to infrastructure and the proposed town park.

In a memo to the board, Town Manager Michael Ambrose said, “I am continually looking for grant funding surrounding our projects.”

Some of those funding sources included State American Rescue Plan Act funds and the N.C. Department of Environmental Equality.

On Tuesday, Ambrose said that the town had identified numerous sinkholes and dead-end water lines that need to be repaired and replaced.

Locating an appropriate grant likely means applying for several, but Ambrose said the town is prepared to find a way to fund the needed infrastructure improvements.

“There is a $400,000 stormwater grant out there,” Ambrose said. “There are other waterline grants in the million-dollar range, and we are hoping to land a couple of them.”

The board of aldermen also approved the construction of a speed bump on South Zion Street.

Landis Town Manager Michael Ambrose said a South Zion Street resident had their mailbox hit multiple times.

“He’s fearful for his family and feels like they need to slow that traffic down,” Ambrose said.

According to Ambrose, construction of a speed bump on that stretch of road was considered two years ago but never came to fruition.

“Interim manager (Leonard) Barefoot went round and round with this, trying to figure out how to come up with a solution,” Ambrose said. “Long story short, it got hit again a couple of weeks ago. Therefore, I pulled the trigger to get something out there and make it happen.”

The town also approved the demolition of the Akers residence, a structure on the back side of the passive park that is becoming the DC and Francis Lynn Park.

“It is being demolished by Carolina Demolition for the park itself,” Ambrose said.

That bid was for $6500 plus landfill fees.

Plans for the park, which is being floated by the town, will be presented to the board of aldermen at the work session on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. That meeting will be held at town hall.

“It will be the look of the park and how it will operate to add an architectural glance,” Ambrose said.