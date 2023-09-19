Salisbury candidate forum to be held Oct. 16 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

SALISBURY —The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Salisbury City Council Candidate Forum on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Norvell Theatre on 135 East Fisher Street. The event is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, Catawba College and the Rowan Chamber. The purpose of the event is to educate voters about the candidates and their stance on issues of importance to the business community.

Moderator Mark Lewis, Rowan Chamber Governmental Affairs volunteer with Peoples Bank, will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com.

All candidates for mayor and city council were invited to the forum. The candidates that have confirmed their attendance are incumbents Mayor Karen Alexander (running unopposed), Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Sheffield, council members Harry McLaughlin, Anthony Smith, David Post, and challengers Gemale Black, Shanikka Gadson-Harris, and Rasheed Hasan.

Protocol includes: campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Please refrain from putting campaign signs at the event venue. The chamber holds annual candidate forums through the guidance of the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee. The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal, and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses, and citizens. The committee is open to chamber members. The committee reviews relevant local, state, and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the board of directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure, and transportation systems.