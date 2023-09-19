Rowan Chamber campaign a success Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber has announced that the “Get In The Game” campaign was successful with 59 new members versus a goal of 30 new members during the campaign. New member investments were $24,889 versus a goal of $10,500 and total investments of over $62,000.

“Our wonderful Campaign volunteers helped us reach the all time record for new members and 200 percent over goal,” Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber Terry Osborne said.

The previous record was 57 new members in 2021 versus 59 this year. Top producer is Dr. Christine Lynn of Catawba College. Second top producer is Terry Osborne from the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and the third top producer is Elia Gegorek of Gegorek & Associates. All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by chamber member firms.

The top team is Catawba College, led by team captain Dr. Christine Lynn.

The deadline for the 2024 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 29. If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, contact the Rowan Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.