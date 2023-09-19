High school volleyball: Wins for Hornets, Raiders, Falcons, Cougars Published 8:44 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s volleyball team is playing well and swept South Stanly 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21 on Monday.

Ashley Yang had 32 assists, 13 digs and six kills for the Hornets (7-6) in the non-conference matchup.

Ava Morris was once again the key hitter with 20 kills and 15 digs.

Kendall Henderson had eight kills, while Dayami Acevedo had six.

Sheenya Daugherty had 19 digs. Acedvedo had 12 digs. Addie Myers had 10 digs, and Katie Peeler had nine.

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan is still rolling in the South Piedmont Conference.

The Raiders, still undefeated in the SPC, have a huge matchup at home on Wednesday with second-place Lake Norman Charter.

On Monday, the Raiders (13-3, 9-0) beat Robinson 25-19, 25-19 and 25-7.

Leah Rymer had 10 kills, 6 digs and 16 assists. Laney Beaver had 20 assists and five digs.

• South’s jayvees (12-1) also have been strong and pounded Robinson 25-13 and 25-7.

Danica Krieg had four digs. Raegan Shell had four digs and nine assists. Meghan Eagle had five kills. Clancy Street had five kills.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — West Rowan is starting to roll and won its fourth straight match on Monday.

The Falcons beat East Rowan 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21. It was a sweep, but not an easy one on the road.

Emma Clarke had 13 kills and 14 digs to lead the Falcons (9-5, 7-2), who finished a season sweep of the Mustangs.

Lydia Wilson had eight kills and 11 digs. Lainey Sweet had five kills.

Cameron Ostle had 25 kills and 12 digs for the Mustangs. Alli Corl had nine kills.

Jordan Dry had 17 digs, while Madelynn Tigert had 10.

Jacee Eudy had 33 assists for the Mustangs (6-8, 4-5).

• West won the jayvee matchup, with Lucy Shelton and Reese Poole leading the way.

•••

CONCORD — Carson improved to 7-7 and 5-3 in the SPC with a sweep at Central Cabarrus on Monday.