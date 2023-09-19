High school girls tennis: Falcons, Hornets win again

Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Meredith Williams. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — West Rowan’s tennis team won again on Monday.

The second-place Falcons (11-2, 9-2) won 9-0 at East Rowan in a South Piedmont Conference match.

Izzy Melton won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles against Abigail Jarem.

Autumn Yount, Emma Crider, Olyvia Brown, Lucy Moore and Ally Suggs also won singles matches.

Melton/Crider, Yount/Brown and Lucy Moore/Laney Moore were winning doubles teams.

•••

HARRISBURG — Carson’s girls lost another close one in the SPC on Monday, as they were upset 5-4 by Central Cabarrus.

Carson (6-6, 5-5) dropped two matches that went to third-set tiebreakers.

Allie Martin won at No. 1 singles, and the Cougars also got wins from Kayla Cook and Sophie Lipe, who won a tiebreaker.

Martin and Brenna Smith teamed for a doubles win for the Cougars.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury won 8-1 against West Davidson in Central Carolina Conference action on Monday.

The Hornets (8-2, 6-0) are headed to another conference championship.

Salisbury played without No. 6 Lola Koontz, who was competing in the Rowan County Golf Championships.

Dashia Canada moved up to No. 6 and lost in singles, but bounced back to win in doubles with partner Addie Griffith.

Griffith, Meredith Williams, Lucy Barr, Millie Wymbs and Cora Wymbs racked up singles wins for the Hornets.

.

Barr/Williams and  the Wymbs sisters also won in doubles.

