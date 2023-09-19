High school football: Walker a Shrine Bowl pick Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Staff report

Rosters for the 87th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were announced.

The North Carolina team includes Salisbury defensive back Deuce Walker, a Georgia State recruit.

The annual all-star game features seniors from North Carolina taking on their counterparts from South Carolina. It is the oldest all-star game in the nation.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg High.

It will be played on the Saturday after the NCHSAA state championship games.

Tickets are available through the Shrine Bowl’s website.

The North Carolina team:

Quarterbacks

Tyler Budge, Weddington HS (Matthews)

Evan Medders, Marvin Ridge HS (Waxhaw)

Running Backs

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville HS (Robbinsville)

Corbin Kerr, Wallace-Rose Hill HS (Wallace)

Tyler Mason, Mount Airy HS (Mount Airy)

Nick Segarra, Charlotte Catholic HS (Charlotte)

Wide Receivers

Izay Bridges, Shelby HS (Shelby)

Mike Carlock, Jacksonville HS (Jacksonville)

Javarius Green, Crest HS (Shelby)

Jonathan Paylor, Cummings HS (Burlington)

Truitt Manuel, West Henderson HS (Hendersonville)

Josiah McLaurin, Clinton HS (Clinton)

Ross Smith, Forest Hills HS (Marshville)

Offensive Linemen

Kai Greer, Marvin Ridge HS (Waxhaw)

Desmond Jackson, West Forsyth HS (Clemmons)

Kedar Mangum, Cleveland HS (Clayton)

Darius McDougald, Scotland HS (Laurinburg)

Trent Mitchell, Ashbrook HS (Gastonia)

Jani Norwood, Eastern Randolph HS (Ramseur)

Jason Smith, Hoggard HS (Wilmington)

Tyler West, Andrews HS (Andrews)

Thomas Wilson, Myers Park HS (Charlotte)

Defensive Linemen

Masion Brooks, East Bladen HS (Elizabethtown)

DJ Bryant, West Columbus HS (Cerro Gordo)

Keenen Hatcher, Grimsley HS (Greensboro)

Henry Hicks, Northampton County HS (Gaston)

Chris Kinsey, Clayton HS (Clayton)

Nnamdi Ogboko, South Garner HS (Garner)

“Deebo” White, Jay M. Robinson HS (Concord)

Linebackers

Jadin Baptist, Pinecrest HS (Southern Pines)

Deric Dandy, Mount Airy HS (Mount Airy)

Brandon Guest, A.C. Reynolds HS (Asheville)

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain HS (Kings Mountain)

Jamarcus Smith, St. Pauls HS (St. Pauls)

Paul Widerman, Reidsville HS (Reidsville)

Billy Wilkes, Providence HS (Charlotte)

Ryan Ziegler, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Raleigh)

Defensive Backs

Ben Black, Mallard Creek HS (Charlotte)

Landan Callahan, Reagan HS (Pfafftown)

Phillip Harris, Butler HS (Matthews)

Zakhi Mitchell, East Forsyth HS (Kernersville)

Tre Mittman, Southern Durham HS (Durham)

Deuce Walker, Salisbury HS (Salisbury)

Kicker/Punter

Nolan Hauser, Hough HS (Cornelius)