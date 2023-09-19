High school boys soccer: Hornets stay unbeaten Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win at East Davidson on Monday.

The Golden Eagles won the CCC last season, so it’s a significant victory for the Hornets (9-0-1, 4-0). A scoreless non-conference tie with Concord is the only blemish on Salisbury’s record.

Steven Rivas scored the first goal for the Hornets, seconds after he entered the match. Hines Busby had the assist.

Adbul Eliwa made it 2-o three minutes later, with Carlos Henriquez providing the assist. The Hornets maintained that 2-0 lead until halftime.

Busby scored on a corner to make it 3-0. Eliwa had the assist.

Defensively, the Hornets bottled up East Davidson with Yatti Avilez, Robert Moulton, Rene Ramon Castro, Mohammed Jabateh and keeper Finn Avery leading the way.

Next up for Salisbury is another big road match on Wednesday at Lexington at 7 p.m. Lexington is also undefeated in the CCC.

•••

It was a busy Monday in the South Piedmont Conference.

West Rowan won 3-2 against East Rowan, despite Mustang goals by Patrick Sanchez and Carter Honeycutt.

Carson lost a tough one at Central Cabarrus, falling 2-1 in overtime. Diego Vazquez scored for the Cougars. Freshman goalkeeper Kevin Guerrero had another outstanding match.

South Rowan lost 5-1 to Robinson.

•••

In other soccer news, plans are moving forward to bring back the Rowan County Tournament.