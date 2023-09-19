Geelen named Landis Police chief Published 12:06 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

LANDIS — The question of who would take the full-time reins of the Landis Police Department has been answered.

In a press release, Landis Town Manager Michael Ambrose announced that Sgt. Matthew Geelen would become the latest chief of police on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

A long-time South Rowan County resident, Geelen began his law enforcement career as an intern for the Landis Police Department in 2014.

“I did leave from Landis briefly and worked for China Grove Police Department,” Geelen said. “There was a sergeant position open (in Landis), and I applied for it. I was offered the position.”

For Geelen, the move felt like a homecoming.

“Landis has always been home for me,” Geelen said. “It is where I started, and I want to be invested in the community. I grew up nearby. It was my first police job. I went to South Rowan.”

During his law enforcement career, Geelen obtained an associate’s degree in criminal justice and anticipates completing a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Liberty University by December.

Between Landis and China Grove police departments, Geelen learned what it takes to be a law enforcement officer in a small town. He looks to bring that experience to the new chief of police position. He credits a lot of his perspective to those experiences.

“There were times where I was the only officer on,” Geelen said.

The new chief is optimistic about the state of his current police department, which is nearly fully staffed. Much of that new staff that has helped fill the Landis ranks was recruited by Geelen, who has held that responsibility since returning to the LPD in February.

As police chief, Geelen said he plans to bring new energy and ideas to the table while strengthening the department’s relationship with the community it serves.

“Our community makes the town,” Geelen said. “We have support from our community. I would like to see our officers more involved in the community. That is what makes Landis what it is. It’s the residents and the business owners. We have leaders who are honing in on that and are realizing the asset that that is.”

To achieve that goal, Geelen said he plans to increase the visibility of officers during shifts and at events, such as the upcoming Touch a Truck event, which will be held on North Central Avenue on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

It’s about more than just being present at large events, though. Geelen acknowledged that trust starts with consistency.

“There are smaller things we can do, like coffee with a cop or a cone with a cop,” Geelen said. “We want to make sure the community sees us and knows us.”

With the challenges facing a small town in a rapidly growing area, Geelen knows he cannot take that for granted.

“If you look around, China Grove is growing,” Geelen said. “Kannapolis is growing. We have to be able to assume that growth. We are going to have to add personnel and, while doing that, maintain the small-town atmosphere. There is a fine line between maintaining that atmosphere and managing that growth.”

Ambrose believes that he has found the right man for the job.

“With Geelen’s incredible work ethic and his vision for the Landis Police Department, I have great confidence that under his leadership, both citizens and employees will have an unwavering police force to be proud of,” Ambrose said.